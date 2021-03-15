First Health Care Workers From Murrumbidgee Local Health District Receive Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The first health care workers from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) received their COVID-19 vaccinations today.

Emergency Department Registered Nurse Rebecca Deveraux, Nurse Practitioner Wendy Swann, Pathologist Sheena Hatfield and Emergency Department Doctor Tom Heaney were among the first MLHD recipients to be vaccinated at the COVID-19 Vaccination Hub in Wagga Wagga as part of the Phase 1A rollout.

The vaccine rollout is being led by the Australian Government, with the NSW Government responsible for implementing parts of the program with a focus on priority/vulnerable populations in NSW.

Healthcare workers working in locations with a higher risk of exposure to, and transmission of COVID-19, such as emergency departments, COVID-19 testing clinics, and COVID-19 wards are among the first to receive the vaccine.

“It was such an honour to be the first staff member to receive this vaccine,” said Rebecca Deveraux.

“Our teams have worked so hard over the past 12 months of the pandemic to maintain safety protocols and look after our communities, it’s just so great to finally have this vaccine to help keep us safe and reduce the effects of the virus.”

While the COVID-19 vaccination hub was initially established in Wagga Wagga, a second hub will be set up in Griffith and the vaccine will soon be dispatched with teams to satellite sites at other hospitals across the District to ensure MLHD staff have access to COVID vaccinations. Implementation in the Murrumbidgee will be staggered to avoid disruption to the functioning of health facilities.

MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the rollout of the vaccination was welcome in the Murrumbidgee.

“We are so pleased that our frontline health workers are among the first to receive a COVID19 vaccination"

“We are certainly well prepared for this rollout and will be relieved to finally have another tool in our armour against this virus.”

“I’d like to thank out teams who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic managing our local COVID-19 response. We are encouraged and relieved to know our frontline staff will all be immunised in coming weeks," said Ms Ludford.

