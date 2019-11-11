First Look At U2's The Joshua Tree Aussie Tour

It was a beautiful day. U2 kicked off the Australia/ New Zealand dates of The Joshua Tree world tour and we were given a backstage pass.

A once in a lifetime opportunity- literally this is the second time the band have invited media backstage before a show, the only other time was local Irish press- we were given a tour of the industry changing stage and set, with a bonus 4 song soundcheck and chat with the band.

A town that have a long running relationship with U2, Auckland really turned it on for the band- a glaringly sunny day. A handful of media filed into Mt Smart Stadium to experience this huge band working through the ins and outs during soundcheck for the first of 8 shows on the Australia/ New Zealand The Joshua Tree world tour.

Although the tour kicked off in May 2017, it's been almost two years since the band last played this show and it showed. Talking to the band after soundcheck they admitted they've been in Auckland for three weeks rehearsing the show and although the 4 songs we saw in soundcheck were performed as if the full 40,000 crowd was in the venue- the band were shockingly nervous with the band's leader Bono saying; "It's not like riding a bike" and the band's guitarist Edge adding the band are constantly working on the songs.

The hard work paid off, when the stage lights came on, the songs from 1987's The Joshua Tree they sounded better than ever, with the band playing as hard and loud as they did when they were a young rock band in Ireland.

Setting the stage, it was a blood red sky with the record breaking sized LED video screen (200 x 45 feet to be exact) that backed the band projecting red as far as the eye could see as the band kicked off with Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Although the stage is stadium size, Adam, Larry, Bono and Edge play tightly together on the end of the Joshua Tree shaped stage amongst the fans, before moving up to the super sized performance.





Die-hard fans were in tears for Bad from 1984 The Unforgettable Fire and the moving One Tree Hill- the emotional tribute for their fallen Kiwi crew member Greg Carroll and for those who have seen the film Looking For Alibrandi, With or Without You still gets that lump in your throat.

The strong message of love, freedom and world peace brings the masses together, from the die-hard rock fans to the younger fans who weren't even born when this record was made, everyone was equal and free, even just for the couple of hours of the gig.

Although it's a celebration of 30 years of The Joshua Tree, the band glide through the decades, no matter what record you fell in love with U2 with this is one show every rock fan needs to see.



Set list:

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year's Day

Bad

Pride

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God's Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared

Angel of Harlem

Elevation

Vertigo

Even Better Than The Real Thing

Every Breaking Wave

Beautiful Day

Ultra Violet

Love is Bigger

One

It's been almost 10 years since U2 last toured Australia and it's worth the wait.

Seeing the hard work put in behind the scenes is admired and no wonder this band is one of the biggest rock bands in the word, 43 years after they first picked up their instruments.



Don't miss Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds who open the show, with an equal collection of Oasis hits and Noel's new material.



Catch up on the full review:



U2's The Joshua Tree tour:



12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium

15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium

19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval

22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:





Want more Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.