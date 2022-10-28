First Of Australians In Syrian Detention Camps Repatriated

The first group of Australian women and children held in a detention camp in Syria since 2019 are on their way to Sydney.

The ABC has revealed the group of four women and 13 children were taken away from the camp on Thursday. Making their way to the Iran border before boarding a plane to Australia.

More than 60 women and children have been held in the Roj detention camp, with the 17 heading to Sydney considered the most vulnerable of the group.

Many of the women said they were coerced into travelling to Syria by husbands who have since died, while most of the children are under six years old and were born in the camps.

Remaining Australians at the detention camp are expected to be extracted from Syria in two further groups, likely in the upcoming months.

The Australian Government launched its mission at the start of October to commence bringing the women and children back home. Its efforts follow the under-pressure Morrison Government back in 2018 which repatriated eight orphaned children after they were taken to the al-Hol camp.

The former government refused to remove any more of the Australians as it would not risk one Australian life” to rescue the families despite numerous reports of severely sick children.

It is currently unclear if there are any restrictions in place for the returning Australians, but it is possible some of the women could be charged with entering Syria unlawfully.

