First Omicron Case Detected In New Zealand

New Zealand has detected its first case of the Omicron variant, with the infected person arriving from Germany via Dubai.

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Thursday the case is now in managed isolation and quarantine facility in Christchurch.

The reported case - which emerged after a domestic flight from Auckland to Christchurch - is double vaccinated, it remains unknown if they were a citizen of New Zealand.

It's prompted the New Zealand Government to reassess plans to restrict passengers arriving from European countries.

There is also discussions to reconsider allowing COVID-positive cases to quarantine at home.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed adequate measures were taken during the chartered flight to Christchurch.

"All crew operating domestic MIQ flights are fully vaccinated and wear extensive PPE including N95/P2 masks, eye protection and gloves," the spokesperson said.

"They are also subject to regular surveillance testing where they are tested at least once every seven days. Since the flight operated on 10 December, the crew have been tested and have all returned negative Covid-19 test results."

The discovery of the first Omicron case comes as New Zealand begin to roll out vaccine plans for children in January, after it was granted for approval by the official regulator.

A decision was met during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, with the Pfizer vaccine soon to be eligible for children aged five to 11.

