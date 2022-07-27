First Openly Gay Player Ian Roberts Believes His Former Club Had The “Right Intentions”

Sea Eagles hero and the first openly gay rugby league player Ian Roberts believes the negativity engulfing his former club should be turned into a positive light.

After seven players refused to wear the pride jersey this Thursday against the Sydney Roosters, the former player explained his perspective.

“I think this is a great initiative that Manly are the first club in the premiership to want to have this pride round to tell people you are welcome here and that’s what the program is about.”

Speaking to The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, Roberts shared his thoughts on the current situation.

