Fleetwood Mac are officially in the country and if their shows in #Perth are anything to go by, rock fans, you're in for bloody treat!

As you'll hear from The Big Breakfast on mix94.5 in Perth, Fleetwood Mac apparently tore it up on the RAC Arena stage, both on Friday night and last night.

Looks like a ripping night, and all those fears about whether Neil Finn would work in the band were completely put to bed!

Written by: @dantheinternut