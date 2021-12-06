First Single Male Gets Approved For Surrogate Program In Victoria

Naturopath Shaun Resnik, 44, is believed to be the first single male in Victoria to be approved to have a child through a surrogate.

Coming out as a gay man at the age of 24, Shaun knew creating a family would come with its share of complications.

Turning 40 and having not settled down yet, Shaun decided he wouldn't wait any longer to begin his surrogacy journey.

"When I hit about 40 I thought, you know, 'I'm going to give this a go. I'm going to do this alone. I finally got the courage to do it." - Shaun Resnik told ABC Radio Melbourne

Shaun was so sure about the parenthood journey that he even bought a four-bedroom house years before.

"I knew I was going to have a family one day. I've worked my entire life to get to this point," he said.

But the process has been long and not without setbacks. In Australia, paid surrogacy is illegal and Shaun did not want to explore international surrogacy options.

After several years, Shaun met Carla, who is now carrying his son. The child was conceived using an egg donated by another friend, Bree, who already has two boys of her own.

Shaun says he wants his son to know his biological mother and know the woman who carried him.

"We met through the journey when I first joined the surrogacy community to reach out and, hopefully, attract an amazing human being to carry a baby for me, and that was two and a half years ago," he said.

With the child due in April next year, Shaun says he is intent on being in the delivery room and hopes to catch the baby if allowed.

