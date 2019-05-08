First Snow Of The Season Forecast For Barrington Tops!

Good news for snow chasers, the Hunter's cold snap could bring a light dusting to the Barrington Tops.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of snow tomorrow night.

National Parks and Wildlife Service says anyone heading that way needs to be properly prepared for the cold and windy conditions.

"High winds bring with them the chill factor but also the risks of tree limbs falling onto the road. When you're driving you need to be very careful about that, be mindful of others on the road... and also if you're out and about make sure you have appropriate clothing," spokesperson Lawrence Orel said.

Meantime, the Hunter is shivering through it's coldest morning in around eight months.

In Cessnock, the mercury dipped to a chilly 1.8 degrees at 5:38am, while it was just 10.4 degrees at Nobbys.