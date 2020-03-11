First SXSW, Then Pearl Jam, Now Coachella And Dark Mofo Has Been Cancelled Due To The Corona Virus

The music industry is really feeling the effects of corona virus this week.

Earlier this week the famous music industry conference held in Texas, South By South West was cancelled, with Pearl Jam postponing their North American tour and today it has been announced that popular Californian music festival Coachella has been postponed and sold out Tasmania music and arts festival, Dark Mofo has also been cancelled.

Although the cancelled South By South West has yet to find a ticket refund solution, Coachella and Pearl Jam has ensured the events are postponed.

Last week it was announced the Asian leg of Green Day's The Hella Mega tour was postponed and Italian metal band Lacuna Coil would not be performing at the Australian Download Festival, due to the corona virus outbreak in Italy.

More cancellations are expected to come in the following weeks.

