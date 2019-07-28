First Tickets To Go On Sale for TCMF 2020

The Toyota Country Music Festival, Tamworth set to deliver on its reputation as “Australia’s biggest music festival” with tickets to over 30 shows going on sale from 1 August 2019.

The 48th Festival, TCMF2020, to be held Friday 17 to Sunday 28, will remain true to its roots, offering something for everyone with a mix of traditional, Americana, blues, roots, Alt-country, bluegrass, honky-tonk and much more.

Festival Manager, Barry Harley said: “We are committed to remaining the top destination for country music in Australia and showcasing Australian country music’s hottest stars, emerging talent and perennial favourites.

The 2020 [Toyota Country Music] Festival, will be another unforgettable music festival experience with tickets to the first 30 shows of the 2,800-show line-up on sale next week.”

The first line-up of shows are an abundance and include multi-award-winning artists:

Lee Kernaghan

Troy Cassar-Daley

The McClymonts

Sara Storer

Melinda Schneider

Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont

This stellar group of Australian artists will join those already on sale:

Fanny Lumsden

The Wolfe Brothers

Travis Collins

Shane Nicholson

Catherine Britt

Sunny Cowgirls

Viper Creek Band

The Bushwackers and many more.

Ticketed shows aren’t the only line-up at TCMF. The festival annually provides an abundance of free performances across its stages and venues, street entertainment, fantastic food and beverages and plenty of fun for all ages.

To purchase tickets, see the full TCMF line-up and festival information head to www.tcmf.com.au.

