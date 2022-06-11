'Fit' Mitchell Can Stun Origin Doubters

Dragons star and former Blue Aaron Woods has backed Latrell Mitchell to suit up for Origin Game II, even if he's rushed into the squad despite a recent hamstring injury and battle with COVID-19.

Woods was speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum alongside leading journalist David Riccio and ex-Warriors coach Nathan Brown, who both expressed doubts over whether Mitchell can bounce back quick enough.

While Woods' fellow panellists didn't agree, the Dragons star feels Mitchell shouldn't have trouble handling the centre responsibilities for the Blues compared to his preferred and more-demanding fullback role at Souths, so long as a recent bout with COVID-19 wasn't too difficult to overcome.

