FITZ OF LAUGHTER Coming to Hopetoun

Comedy is coming to Hopetoun in a big way! With the Fitz of Laughter event at the Hopetoun Town Hall tomorrow (Thursday) night.

The evening will have it all, a pop-up bar, buffet food and of course as much laughter as you can handle.

One of Australia’s most in demand young comedian and media personality Ciaran Lyons and international comedy star Xavier Susai will be showing off their wares. There will also be some local talent up on stage trying to make you chuckle. Could be one of your mates!

So residents from Munglinup to Ravensthorpe and everywhere in between (or even Esperance) , get on out there and enjoy a night of giggles in the Fitzgerald Region.

Grab your tickets at fitzoflaughter.com.au