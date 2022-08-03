Fitzgibbon Pleasantly Surprised By Matt Moylan

Speaking to The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon talked about his first season in the hot seat.

He also mentioned how delighted he was with the resurgence of Matt Moylan and his partnership in the halves with Nicho Hynes.

“When we signed Nicho we didn’t want to make him a traditional on-ball halfback [which] wouldn’t have suited his attributes. What Matt’s been able to do is take a lion’s share off Nicho and allow [him] to run freely and get around the field more. Matt’s happy to get on board and help [him] release to do that and vice versa.

“Most importantly for Matt is that he’s taken a lot of care for his professionalism, and he’s really seen his footy as his craft.



“He’s been a real pleasant surprise for us.”

