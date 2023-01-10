Fitzroy Crossing Airstrip Dry Enough To Land Larger Aircraft

A “massive” disaster relief operation is now under way as the Fitzroy Crossing airstrip has dried enough to land larger aircraft.

Residents have remained isolated by flood waters and damaged roads in the Fitzroy River catchment area, desperate for more supplies.

Over nine tonnes of food and 10 boxes of medical supplies have been flown in.

“This is a massive operation under way to get essential supplies into that community and its surrounds,” WA Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm told reporters.

Earlier it was reported the airstrip was too flooded to get large aircraft in, but was now dry enough to land larger aircraft, significantly increasing the capacity to resupply the town of about 1,200.

“I want to reassure the people in the Kimberley region we are bringing a significant amount of food into the region to ensure we have adequate supplies,” Mr Klemm said.

Authorities, with assistance from the Australian Defence Force, have also started the damage assessment and clean-up operation in the areas they can access.

Meanwhile, the only sealed bridge to WA’s north could take more than a year to build, emergency services minister Stephen Dawson said.

The roadway over the Fitzroy River in the Kimberley region will have engineers and divers inspecting the structure in the coming days to determine what can be salvaged and how to repair it in order to reopen the roadway.

