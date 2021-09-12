Fitzroy North School Hit By Covid Outbreak After Breaking Lockdown Restrictions

A Fitzroy North Primary School that had reportedly been flouting public health orders is at the centre of a covid outbreak.

The Principal of Fitzroy Community School in Brunswick Street had invited parents to send their children into the school despite lockdown orders.

The Principal argued that he flouted the lowdown restrictions on the basis that the children’s mental health was deteriorating due to extended periods of remote learning.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dan O’Brien confirmed that there were 30 cases of Covid that had been linked to the school, with that number expected to grow.

This comes after Premier Dan Andrews announced that due to the rising number of Covid cases in children, schools would have to open slowly to stop the spread.

As of today, children from 12 years old can be administered the Pfizer jab from their GP or pharmacist.

AMA Vice President Chris Moy says it's an important step in our vaccine program.

“Delta is coming and Delta, unfortunately, has become more clearly infectious among children. If you get the opportunity to get them vaccinated get them vaccinated.”

It’s expected that within the next few months all school-aged children will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, with Pfizer working on doses for 5-11-year-olds.

We’re reminded to check exposure sites and book a vaccination appointment at coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

