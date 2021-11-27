Fitzroy's Banana Sculpture Receives Split Views

A 1.8m sculpture of a banana in Fitzroy has already caused differing opinions from locals, after it was purchased for $22,000 by the City of Yarra.

A publicly funded piece of art, it features a skull at the site of Rose Street in Fitzroy.

Erected on 8 November, the banana has already been victim of vandalism after it had been partially sawed.

"It was pretty surprising and upsetting to see the work so dramatically vandalised, but also there’s not much that can be done when the work is in the public arena," artist Adam Stone said.

"You have to just let go and put it out there."

The vandals attempted to decapitate the skull's head off the banana, police are calling for witnesses.

“Police have been told offenders tried to remove the ornamental carved face of the statue, which is used as a traffic bollard,” a Vic Police spokesperson said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.