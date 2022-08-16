Five AFL Clubs Sanctioned For Not Adhering To COVID-19 Testing Protocols

Five AFL clubs have been sanctioned for not following COVID-19 protocols in the 2022 season following an audit conducted by the league.

The audit examined the compliance of both club players and it staff and found Sydney, Collingwood, Richmond, St Kilda, and Brisbane all breached the rules in some capacity.

The audit by the AFL Integrity Department identified a series of non-compliance issues with the protocols which included not undertaking a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within the period prescribed by the protocols; and/or not uploading an image of a prescribed RAT within the period prescribed by the protocols; and/or uploading an image taken of a previous RAT undertaken by that or another person.

Sydney has been fined $100,000, with $50,000 to be included in the 2022 or 2023 soft cap.

Collingwood has been fined $50,000, with $25,000 to be included in the 2022 or 2023 soft cap.

Richmond has been fined $25,0000, with $12,5000 to be included in the 2022 or 2023 soft cap.

Brisbane and St Kilda have been reprimanded, and a $25,000 fine has been fully suspended.

In determining the level of sanctions, the AFL considered the number of instances of non-compliance, the period of time over which the non-compliance arose, and previous breaches of COVID-19 protocols in 2020 and 2021.

It also considered mitigating factors such as some technical difficulties, the timing of testing and uploading windows and prioritisation of ‘pre game’ clearance tests and prioritisation of vigilant viral symptom detection and management.

AFL General Counsel and EGM Football Andrew Dillon said the rules were in place to ensure the health and safety of the clubs and the wider community and no one was “above adhering to the protocols”.

“Across the last two and a half years our game and our industry has survived because we have collectively led the way in being disciplined and respecting the threat the pandemic presented,” he said.



“We established a framework in 2022 for clubs to take more responsibility in managing their own people in relation to regular Covid testing.

“While 13 of the clubs complied with the requirements, the five clubs failed to comply as required and the sanctions they have been handed reflect the seriousness that we take in relation to the health and safety of players, staff and the wider community.”



“Collectively we have worked together as an industry to navigate through the pandemic and no one in our system is above adhering to the protocols and protecting the health and well-being of their fellow workmates and the wider community.”

