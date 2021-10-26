Five Dollar Parking Is Back On In Melbourne's CBD

No better time to take advantage of cheap parking in Melbourne's city!

Cheap parking is back on in Melbourne’s CBD to encourage people to come into town without worrying about overcrowding on public transport.

Five dollar parking will be available all weekends and after 4 pm on weekdays. The offer is valid from now until December 31st.

To take advantage of the offer you will need to book online. Best offers for parking are available via the Secure P website.

Click here to book your spot!

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr