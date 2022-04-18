Five Hikers Rescued From Notorious Lerderderg State Park

Five hikers are safe and well after braving the cold in the Lerderderg State Park, west of Melbourne overnight.

The alarm was raised about 7pm on Easter Monday after the group hadn't returned from a walk.

The hikers set off from Mackenzies Flat hoping to walk the notorious Spur Track, when they got lost in dense bushland as heavy rain pelted down.

Bacchus Marsh SES crews found the bushwalkers just before 1am.

None of the hikers were injured.

SES pointed out the potential dangers of hiking in the Lerderderg State Park, urging hikers to be well-prepared before setting out.

