Five Injured Including Three Children Following Head-On Collision In State’s Mid North

Two children and an infant were airlifted to hospital and two adults suffered serious injuries in a two-car collision near Port Broughton on Thursday.

The horrific head-on crash between a Honda sedan and Mitsubishi SUV happened at Clements Gap at about 4.30pm yesterday.

A Port Pirie woman, 38, who was the sole occupant and driver of the Honda, was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries, while the Mitsubishi driver, a Kadina woman, 27, was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

The three children travelling in the Mitsubishi, a boy, 4, a girl, 3 and a baby boy, 1, were all flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.

Major crash detectives spent several hours scouring the scene on the Spencer Highway overnight to examine the circumstances that led to the smash.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

