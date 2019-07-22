Five Juveniles Front Court Following Crime Spree

Five juveniles have been arrested following a crime spree, which allegedly began earlier this month.

The five were arrested in Cecil Plains on Saturday morning.

The boys, from Chinchilla, Withcott and Hervey Bay, were all remanded in custody after appearing before the Court on the weekend.

A solicitor appeared for all five via telephone hook-up from Toowoomba Children's Court and told the court none of the five would be making an application for bail at this stage, he asked that matters be adjourned for mention before the court on Monday (July 22).

Police will allege the group's crime spree began earlier this month when, on July 12, a Volkswagen was stolen from a Chinchilla property.

That vehicle was later involved in a break and enter at the Crows Nest IGA about 10.40pm on July 14, and a service station burglary in Yarraman a short time later.

Police witnessed the group of offenders allegedly travelling in the Volkswagen headed east on the Warrego Highway at Warra about 8.50pm on Friday night.

About 30 minutes later, stingers were deployed on Drayton St in Dalby. The vehicle with the boys inside allegedly continued travelling towards Cecil Plains where, about 11.30pm, the group attempted to steal a Toyota LandCruiser.

As the vehicle was being reversed, it got wedged on a fence, the boys left the vehicle on foot.

The Toowoomba Dog Squad tracked the boys to a shed on a Cecil Plains property where they were arrested about 2.15am.

A 17-year-old Eli Waters boy has been charged with five counts of break and enter and one count of armed robbery.

He has also been charged with two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police, dangerous driving, possession of dangerous drugs and stealing and three counts of unlicensed driving.

A 16-year-old Eli Waters boy, a 16-year-old Chinchilla boy, a 15-year-old Chinchilla boy and a 14-year-old Withcott boy have all been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old Eli Waters boy has also been charged with enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

