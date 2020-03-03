Five kids facing Cairns Children's Court after crime spree through Far North.

A police response involving officers from multiple jurisdictions over several hours at Port Douglas yesterday has resulted in the arrest and charging of five children on a total of 39 property-related offences. Three stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Investigations were focusing on the White Rock area early yesterday morning, following into the alleged burglary of a Yorkeys Knob home overnight on Monday, where an orange Holden Commodore sedan and a white Ford sedan were stolen. A third abandoned stolen vehicle was located and recovered in the vicinity of the Yorkeys Knob crime scene.

Police subsequently located the white Ford sedan abandoned on Columbia Street White Rock at around 10.45am. The vehicle had sustained some minor damage and was seized for forensic examination.

Further inquiries throughout the day resulted in Cairns Property Crime Squad, Cairns CIB and Cairns Dog Squad officers travelling to Port Douglas yesterday afternoon, following a sighting of the stolen orange Commodore in the town by Port Douglas police.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently located on Helmet Street at Port Douglas just before 3pm and was seized.

Officers identified several recent burglary offences in the immediate area and a police cordon was established around the entire area after a group of youths were seen to flee into nearby bushland.

The cordon was maintained whilst two Dog Squad teams scoured the location. A systematic and comprehensive ground search paid off at approximately 6.40pm, when five youths were allegedly located hiding in the perimeter garden bed of a Barrier Street residence.

The five were taken into custody before being transported back to Cairns.

A 12-year-old Mooroobool boy was charged with two counts each of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as single counts of entering premises and committing wilful damage, possession of stolen property and receiving tainted property.

A 12-year-old Cooya Beach girl was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old Manoora girl was charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count of entering premises and committing wilful damage.

A 14-year-old Manoora girl was charged with three counts each of burglary, five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of stealing.

A 16-year-old Manoora girl was charged with four counts each of burglary, six counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and single counts of stealing, entering premises and committing wilful damage, possession of stolen property and trespass.

The five children are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Children’s Court and investigations into the incidents are continuing.

