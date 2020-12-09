Five Men Arrested In Relation To Large Scale Drug Operation In The Riverina

Arrests have been made in relation to a large scale drug operation in the Riverina region this week, resulting in five men being charged.

Strike taskforce Currandooley was established in November 2020, to look into the commercial distribution of methamphetamine and other prohibited substances in Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera.

During a vehicle stop on Brobenah Road at 11AM yesterday, Police arrested three men aged 48, 49 and 54 and Tok them to Griffith Police Station.

The Strike force then executed two search warrants at Narrandera homes and arrested a 39 year-old man and a 43 year-old man, who were then taken to Narrandera Police Station.

Another warrant was then executed at a Griffith home where multiple items were seized including cannabis, 'ice' and cash.

All men were charged with supplying prohibited drugs and four were refused bail to appear in court today. One man was granted conditional bail until his court date on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021.

Murrumbidgee Police District Commander, Superintendent Craig Ireland say the arrests of the five mean are the direct results of a month's worth of hardworking by detectives.

“The hard work and dedication of our officers has led to the arrest and charge of five people for drug offences... Ice is a poison and it has the potential to destroy communities – I want to reinforce the message that supplying drugs will not be tolerated in our community... We will continue to dismantle criminal networks operating in our region, even if we have to do it one by one.” - Supt Ireland

