Five People Arrested after Gunshot Fired In Sydney Suburb

Police have arrested five people after gun shots were heard in a south-west Sydney suburb in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called out Charles Street in Liverpool at around 2AM this morning following reports of a gunshot.

Specialist officers along with negotiators were called to the scene a short time later.

Police arrested a woman at the scene at around 2:15AM this morning after she exited the building.

After several hours, police arrested two men and two women in relation to the incident.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

