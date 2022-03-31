Five People Dead In Mt Disappointment Helicopter Crash

Tragedy has struck in the search for survivors in Thursday’s helicopter crash north of Melbourne.

Travelling in a convoy with another helicopter on a chartered flight to Yarrawonga, when one helicopter disappeared over the state forest just after 8am yesterday.

Police confirmed on Thursday night that five people died in the horrific incident at Mount Disappointment, 80km from of Melbourne.

Emergency rescue crews including police, paramedics, CFA and SES were all involved in the search, with police air wing locating the wreckage about 8km from the Blair’s Hut picnic area in dense and rugged bushland about 11.45am.

Two bulldozers, an excavator and a search and rescue ground team were then able to reach the site by that evening.

The victims included the pilot and four passengers.

Three of the victims were from Victoria – a 50-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 32-year-old man – and two were from New South Wales – a 59-year-old man and 70-year-old man.

The Herald Sun has reported the passengers were cattle farmers on a business trip to Ulupna.

Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan said the police air wing spotted the crash before midday; however, the location made the search quite difficult.

“Due to very difficult terrain, we were not able to access the site until 3.45pm this afternoon, where we did confirm the location of a crashed helicopter and unfortunately all five persons on board have died,” he said.

“The investigation and formal identification process is still taking place. We’re working closely with next of kin and family.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will take over the investigation of the crash, as of Friday.

“The crash is in very difficult terrain. It’s in the middle of the forest.”

“At first light investigators will re-attend the sit,” Mr Langeraan said.

“It’s very overgrown tracks in there, difficult terrain as I said. So, access is very difficult, so they’ve been using bulldozers and excavators to enable vehicles to get in. Our search and rescue members this morning had to rappel down from the police air wing to gain access to the site.”

“Our focus is, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims today. It is a terrible accident that has occurred, and we’ll be working very closely with the next of kin and family and friends to help them through this very difficult time,” the Inspector said.

“It was a confronting scene.” - Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan

