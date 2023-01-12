Five People Hospitalised Following E-Scooter Explosion In Brisbane Home

Five people have been injured after an e-scooter exploded into flames inside a Brisbane home.

Emergency services were called to a home on Sigiriya Street in Darra following reports of a fire at around 4AM on Thursday morning.

Firefighters took around 10 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze.

Several people were rushed to nearby hospitals following the incident including a man in his 40’s, a woman in her 30’s, two teenage girls and a man in his 50’s.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man in his 40’s was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in stable condition.

The woman in her 30’s was transported to hospital to be treated for burns to her hands.

The two teenage girls and the man in his 50’s were treated at a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

An official investigation into the cause of the explosion has been established.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.