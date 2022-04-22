Five People Injured Two Critical In Multiple Car Collision In Pakenham South

Five people have been critically injured after a horror three-car pile-up in Melbourne’s south on Friday.

Emergency services reports of a major collision on Ballarto Road, near McDonalds Drain Road, in Pakenham South about 6.30am this morning.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit investigating the incident believe a car crossed onto the wrong side of the road causing a head-on collision, with a third vehicle clipping the rear of one of those vehicles.

Four people from one of cars have all been taken to hospital with critical injuries, including one woman who was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While a man aged in his 40's, believed to be driver of the vehicle that allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road, was also airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Ambulance Victoria said road ambulances took two people to the Royal Melbourne while a third was taken to the Alfred and a fourth to Dandenong Hospital.

The driver of the third car was not injured.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

