Five Teenagers Critical After Fiery Crash In Sydney’s North

Five teens remain in a critical condition following a horrific crash in Sydney’s north.

NSW police from the Blue Mountains area have opened a critical incident investigation after a single-vehicle car crash left five teenagers in hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The crash occurred about 4.40pm on Sunday in Cammeray shortly after police had terminated a pursuit of the car:

Authorities "had initiated, then terminated, a pursuit involving a Holden Commodore shortly before it left the road and struck a tree," a police statement said.

The suspected stolen car reportedly caught alight after it slammed into the tree, forcing police to smash the vehicle’s windows dragging the five youths out of the burning Commodore.

The alleged driver, a 16-year-old girl, suffered head and spinal injuries, while a second 16-year-old girl suffered head and facial injuries.

While an 18-year-old man, who was sitting in the back seat has suffered head and chest injuries. Two 17-year-old boys also suffered spinal injuries, with one of them also being treated for abdominal injuries.

All five teenagers are reported to be in a critical condition in Royal North Shore hospital.

The investigation will be subject to independent review.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.