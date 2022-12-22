Five Teens Charged After Alleged Gang Attack In Melbourne's West

Five teenage boys have been charged by Victoria Police following a stabbing in a shopping centre in Taylors Lakes.

A fight broke out between two men and a group of youths inside the Watergardens food court, believed to have been a gang attack around 7pm Wednesday.

A 19-year-old Sunbury man is now fighting for life after suffering stab wounds, he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The five teens were arrested a short time later, outside a nearby train station.

A 14-year-old from St Albans has since been charged with intent to cause serious injury and affray.

Four others, including a 17-year-old from Kings Park, a 17-year-old from Deer Park, a 17-year-old from Burnside Heights and a 16-year-old from St Albans were all charged

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

