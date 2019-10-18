Five Wine Trends To Get On Ahead Of Another Awesome Perth Summer

So, with summer fast approaching, this season's wine trends gave been released and for any connoisseur who loves a drop, here's what you need to know.

Trend 1: Embrace Bubbles

Across the world, sparkling consumption is up and apparently Aussie is no exception. Champers still remains strong, but sparkling wines and Prosecco are on the up here in Australia.

On trend wines to try: Champagne Taittinger Brut Rèserve, Henkell Trocken & Mionetto Prosecco



Trend 2: The Rosé Resurgence

We know we had you at Rosé! It's one of the fastest growing categories in Australia and we know why, it's a go-to-favourite as the weather warms up, and, it pairs beautifully with food.

On trend wines to try: McW 480 Estate Tumbarumba Rosé & Mateus Rosé



Trend 3: The Rise of High Altitude Wines

Sure, we have our awesome Aussie wine producing regions like the Barossa and Margaret River, but connoisseurs are getting into wines from high-altitude, cool-climate regions such as New South Wales.

Fresh, fruity, we love it!

On trend wines to try: McW 480 Estate Tumbarumba Chardonnay, McW 660 Reserve Tumbarumba Chardonnay, McW 480 Estate Hilltops Shiraz & McW 660 Reserve Hilltops Shiraz



Trend 4: Wine Explorers

This is all about challenging the norm and discovering the unsung heroes here in Australia... apparently, the Semillon from NSW's Hunter Valley is epic... and who's to say you can't enjoy a Shiraz in summer (we sure didn't)

On trend wines to try: McW Alternis Vermentino & Mount Pleasant Cellar Aged Elizabeth Semillon



Trend 5: Fortifieds Revival

Probably something to remind you of your parents and grandparents enjoying back in the "good old days", fortified wines like port and muscats are reportedly making a comeback thanks to bar hoppers on the hunt for something a little different.

On trend wines to try: McWilliam’s Signature Release 5-Year-Old Tawny & McWilliam’s Show Reserve Rare 25-Year-Old Muscat