Five-Year-Old Child Missing In NSW Floodwaters In Central West

A desperate search is underway for a five-year-old child missing in floodwaters in Western NSW overnight.

Police say the preschooler remains missing after the occupants of two vehicles travelling along McGrane Way near Tullamore became trapped in floodwaters at McGrane Way about 8pm on Friday.

“Police have been told that a five year child from one of the vehicles has not yet been accounted for,” a spokesman said.

Four of the occupants, including a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and two children were found clinging to trees and taken by ambulance to Dubbo Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, State Emergency Services and police are waiting to access the submerged vehicles.

There are currently 19 flood warnings across the state, with major flooding expected along the Macquarie, Lachlan, Bogan, Gwyrdir, Namoi and Culoga rivers.

While major floods are expected to hit Gunnedah on Saturday morning.

“Flood levels should be close to or exceeding the levels reached last week,” the SES said in a statement. “Residents have been door knocked and are prepared with more than 1000 sandbags being issued.”

In the past 24-hours, NSW SES has undertaken five flood rescues and received 144 requests for assistance.