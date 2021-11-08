Five Year Old Falls Five Metres After Falling Through A Fly Screen Window

In a stable condition

Article heading image for Five Year Old Falls Five Metres After Falling Through A Fly Screen Window

A five-year-old girl has fallen through a fly screen on a second-storey window, falling five metres to the ground from a western Sydney home. 

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended an Amiens Avenue home in Milperra on Monday at about midday to a report the young child had fallen out of a window. 

Three crews were on the scene along with a specialist medical team including a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic. 

The child was treated for chest, abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition. 

NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Watkins said the girl was “extremely fortunate” not to have been more seriously injured.

“It’s obviously a worrying time for the family and they did a great job comforting the patient until we arrived on scene,” Watkins said.

Triple M Newsroom

8 November 2021

