Five-Year-Old Geelong Boy Hospitalised After Finding Vape At School
Horror incident
A five-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after using a vape found at school in regional Victoria.
The e-cigarette reportedly belonged to a student's mother, and was used by the five-year-old on school grounds.
He was taken to Geelong hospital, with horror symptoms including vomiting and coughing.
According to news.com.au, the incident occurred three weeks ago, with the boy enduring persistent sickness including pneumonia.
His father, Steven, said the preppie has been struggling with his breathing ever since the incident.
"The innocence about it is so dangerous. His friend brought it to school and told him to suck on it because it tastes like grapes," he told the Herald Sun.
"The vape was empty by the time we picked them up from school."
More and more school children are being exposed to videos on TikTok of people using the e-cigarette, acting as a major concern for education departments.
University of Queensland researchers revealed the vape pens are being portrayed as good, when they raise just as many health concerns as cigarette smoking.
Vapes have been used on the social media app at least 1 billion times, with use by many teenagers. TikTok have begun reporting or removing accounts where a vape is being smoked.