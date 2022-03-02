Five-Year-Old Geelong Boy Hospitalised After Finding Vape At School

A five-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after using a vape found at school in regional Victoria.

The e-cigarette reportedly belonged to a student's mother, and was used by the five-year-old on school grounds.

He was taken to Geelong hospital, with horror symptoms including vomiting and coughing.

According to news.com.au, the incident occurred three weeks ago, with the boy enduring persistent sickness including pneumonia.

His father, Steven, said the preppie has been struggling with his breathing ever since the incident.