Fixture News: Jay Clark Says We’ll Get Three Massive Rivalry Games To Restart Footy In Round 2

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says that there will likely be two more massive rivalry games to go with the Collingwood v Richmond game when footy restarts in round 2.

"Talking about round 2, we’ve already been speculating about Collingwood Richmond on the Thursday night, would be a monster way to kick off the season, we give that a big tick don’t we," Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

"We can also put in on Saturday night the Showdown, which I think is one of the best rivalries in football, over there in Adelaide, Channel 7, Saturday night.

"So Power versus Adelaide, they don’t like each other… but on the Friday night, that is arguably the biggest stage of the whole round.

"And as it stands, I think there is a very good chance it will be Geelong versus Hawthorn under lights, probably the biggest rivalry of the modern era… it didn’t happen for the Eastern Monday clash."

The fixture is still being finalised and may change before being released early next week, but Jay said the mooted games are a great way to kick start the stunted season.

"The AFL wants to add significant excitement and anticipation and momentum to the restart of football," he said.

"So Thursday night Tigers Pies, Friday night Geelong and Hawthorn, and then Saturday night Port Adelaide versus Adelaide."

