Flash Flooding And Hail Pummels Parts Of South Australia

Heavy rain and damaging hail have wreaked havoc on South Australia as sudden storms pummelled the state yesterday.

From Barossa to Balhannah, residents endured flash flooding and heavy hail causing extensive damage to homes and businesses.

According to South Australia’s Bureau Of Meteorology, this was potentially a 100-year event.

"We saw 60mm at Mount Lofty, about 75mm so far this afternoon at Crafers West. We saw around 50mm of those millimetres in just one hour (in Crafers), around 1pm to 2pm his afternoon,” Jon Fischer from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The hail and rain made for dangerous driving conditions while roads looked more like snowfields in northern parts of the state. Sizeable hailstones even brought traffic to a stop at Gawler.

The State Emergency Service responded to almost 60 jobs across the state, with most in the Adelaide Hills area.

