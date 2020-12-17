- StuffWhen Flat Earthers Spent $20,000 Trying To Prove Earth Is Flat And Accidentally Proved It's Round
When Flat Earthers Spent $20,000 Trying To Prove Earth Is Flat And Accidentally Proved It's Round
"What I just told you was confidential"
YouTube
In what may be one of the most satisfying TV moments we can recall, a group of conspiracy theorists have accidentally spent thousands of dollars to prove that yes, actually, the Earth is round.
The scene in a new Netflix documentary called Behind the Curve, which follows a group of Flat Earthers, a "small but growing contingent of people who firmly believe in a conspiracy to suppress the truth that the Earth is flat".
One of those Flat Earthers is Bob Knodel, who hosts a YouTube channel entirely dedicated to the theory and who is one of the team relying on a $20,000 laser gyroscope to prove the Earth doesn't actually rotate.
Except... It does.
"What we found is, when we turned on that gyroscope, we found that we were picking up a drift," Knodel explains. "A 15-degree per hour drift.
"Now, obviously we were taken aback by that - 'Wow, that's kind of a problem.'
"We obviously were not willing to accept that, and so we started looking for easy to disprove it was actually registering the motion of the Earth."
You know what they say: If your experiment proves you wrong, just disregard the results!
"We don't want to blow this, you know?" Knodel then says to another Flat Earther. "When you've got $20,000 in this freaking gyro.
"If we dumped what we found right now, it would be bad? It would be bad.
"What I just told you was confidential."
If you're keen to see this scene - and so much more - Behind the Curve is available on Netflix now.
Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!
Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff.