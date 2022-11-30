Fleetwood Mac Remembers Singer-Songwriter Christine McVie As “Best Musician”

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac has described its singer-songwriter Christine McVie as “the best musician anyone could have in their band” following the announcement of her death.

The band paid tribute to the late McVie, aged 79, in a statement on Twitter.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure,” the statement read.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

McVie contributed vocals, song-writing and keyboard to the band, which was founded in London in 1967 – having gone on to sell more than 100 million records world-wide.

Despite frequent -line-up changes to a band full of unpredictable personalities, McVie was a regular presence and familiar face to fans across the globe.

Ms McVie’s family confirmed her passing in a statement on Facebook.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the statement read.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

