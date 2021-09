Former South Sydney captain Bryan Fletcher has recalled the day MG decided to so some .... "unsavoury things" during a game.

It was the late 1990's and Fletch had unfortunately broken a few ribs in the weeks gone by.

MG and his fellow Panthers found out and made Fletcher target number 1.

Here's how Fletch described the story when he joined The Rush Hour.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!