It was one of the most derisive moments in Origin history when Bryan Fletcher celebrated a try in the 2000 Origin series with a hand grenade.

Recently, during a Triple M Footy call, Ryan Girdler admitted he was the instigator behind the move that significantly influenced the Queensland dominance over the last 15-years.

19-years on, Fletch revealed some more information behind the infamous Origin moment, speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL.

