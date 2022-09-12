- NRL News"Flick The Channel" | MG Hits Out At 'Criticism' Of Sunday's Roosters Rabbitohs Finals Clash
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Triple M's Mark Geyer has hit out at the criticism surrounding Sunday's Rooster and Rabbitohs finals clash at Allianz Stadium.
Dubbed 'Sin-Bin Sunday' after a record 7 players were sent for 10-minutes off the field, mostly for high tackles, some rugby league pundits were critical of the actions from the players on-field.
However on Triple M Breakfast on Monday, MG shared why he loved the contest between rugby league's oldest rivals.
