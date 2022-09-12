"Flick The Channel" | MG Hits Out At 'Criticism' Of Sunday's Roosters Rabbitohs Finals Clash

Triple M's Mark Geyer has hit out at the criticism surrounding Sunday's Rooster and Rabbitohs finals clash at Allianz Stadium. 

Dubbed 'Sin-Bin Sunday' after a record 7 players were sent for 10-minutes off the field, mostly for high tackles, some rugby league pundits were critical of the actions from the players on-field.

However on Triple M Breakfast on Monday, MG shared why he loved the contest between rugby league's oldest rivals. 

