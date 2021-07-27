Flight Attendant Fined For Smuggling Sydney Man Into Queensland

A flight attendant has been fined for driving a Sydney man across the border into Queensland.

Two people have been fined after a Sydney man was driven from Ballina to the Gold Coast by a flight attendant, breaching Queensland health directives.

The man flew to Ballina from Sydney, where he was picked up by a flight attendant who drove him across the border and into Tugan, Gold Coast and then to Brisbane.

The two later tested positive for the highly infectious Delta variant and were taken to hotel quarantine, where the man proceeded to abuse staff without a mask on.

The man has since been moved to quarantine hospital.

The breach of restrictions has sparked massive Covid tracing efforts after it became apparent that both people spent time out in the community.

The manis believed to have used false check in information at various locations on Chermside on July 15.

The man has been fined close to $10,000 while the 36 year-old female flight attendant has been fined $4,135.

