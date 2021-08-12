Flight Chaos As Infected Travellers Take To The Skies And Regional Airlines Cut Staff

Airlines are being called to account after two Sydney women travelled to Melbourne without a valid permit and infected with the highly contagious Delta variant.

Concerning revaluations suggest that airlines flying into Melbourne from interstate are refusing to check travel permits before travellers board the aircraft.

The women who illegally flew into Melbourne were subsequently sent into hotel quarantine and fined more than $5000.

Jane Halton from the Department of Health of Australia told 9 rule breakers are starting to frustrate everyone.

"Your frustrated, I'm frustrated, the Premier's frustrated, community leaders are frustrated. People in their houses with their small kids home-schooling and trying to work, they're frustrated; people working in food services they're frustrated so come guys do the right thing" - Jane Halton

The situation has forced 46 travellers into 14 day-quarantine with airport staff across the country stepping up testing efforts.

Meantime, Regional Express Airlines are temporarily standing down staff amid ongoing lockdowns and border closures.

Another blow for the aviation sector, the news comes soon after Qantas announced it will stand down 25,000 domestic employees.

Virgin meanwhile are continuing discussions with unions.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr