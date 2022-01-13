Floating Tennis Court Raising Awareness Along Great Barrier Reef

A floating tennis court has appeared on the Great Barrier Reef, visited by sports stars and celebrities delivering a sustainable message to the world.

Led by sportswear giants Adidas, the court is approximately 10km off the Far North's coast at the largest coral reef ecosystem on planet earth.

As the Australian Open begins to take over Melbourne CBD scenery, this full-sized court on the water is intended to raise awareness for the ageing reef system.

"We are in the middle of the Great Barrier Reef that extends 2,300 kilometres along the coast of Queensland," said Fred Nocifora, Director of Reef Education at the Great Barrier Reef.

As pollution remains a major problem for the sustainability of the pristine oceanside, Olympians Jess Fox, and Ian Thorpe, rugby league star Nathan Cleary and influencer Steph Claire Smith competed on-court in a bid to help end plastic waste.

"We're looking at all possibilities to include and unite people in sport to help create a more sustainable world," Adidas Pacific Senior Director of Brand, Shannon Morgan said.

"We need to continue to implement sustainable solutions now, so that we can help create a new era of sport for future generations."

In addition to raising awareness, Adidas announced they will remove all products containing virgin polyester by 2024 - with the goal of having a range of sustainable designs in future years.

