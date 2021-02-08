‘FloatSafe’ Inflatable Lifejacket Clinics Are Heading To Shepparton

Victorian boaters and paddlers are invited to attend free clinics this year to learn how to service and maintain their lifejackets to help them stay safe on the water.

The 'Floatsafe' Inflatable Lifejacket Clinics will be offered as part of the Transport Safety Victoria (TSV) FloatSafe program pilot.

Gareth Johnson, Manager of Recreational Boating Safety at Maritime Safety Victoria, spoke about the importance of checking your lifejacket regularly.

“If you own an inflatable lifejacket in Victoria, you should be performing regular checks to make sure it is going to work when you need it. This program is about familiarising boaters with their lifejackets so that they can conduct these checks effectively.”

Maritime Safety Victoria says that many lifejacket manufacturers now recommend owners complete an inflation check every three months and that lifejackets should be fully serviced by an accredited service agent every 3 to 5 years.

“At the clinics, we’ll have our Boating Safety Education Officers guide attendees through the process of inspecting their own lifejackets, which should be both informative and fun. No prior knowledge of lifejackets is required,” says Gareth.

“The sessions are a great way to engage boating communities on some of the common issues we see with lifejackets. They’re also a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining lifejackets through the busy summer boating season and beyond.”

In addition to getting face-to-face education, FloatSafe attendees will receive a $30 voucher from a local retailer to go towards a new lifejacket, lifejacket service kit, or other safety equipment.

There are three one-hour sessions 10:00am, 11;30am and 1:30pm and are bookable via the MSV website.

Attendees MUST BOOK to obtain their place and to meet COVIDSafe requirements. Book here!

