FLOG HALL OF FAME | The Dead Set Legends Countdown The Top Five Sporting FLOGS Of 2020

There's truly been some questionable behaviour across the sporting world this year and the Dead Set Legends have kept everyone in check with their weekly segment, FLOG OR NOT?!

And on their last show for 2020 Jude, Dell & Gus revealed the Top 5 FLOGS of 2020.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.