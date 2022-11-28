Flood-Affected NSW Towns Could Be Cut Off Until Christmas

Residents in some regional NSW towns could remain cut off by flood waters for up to a month, as helicopters continue to transport essential items.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) continues to focus its efforts on Euabalong where the Lachlan River has isolated the town, while Balranald, Barham, Brewarrina, Boundary Bend Bourke, Hay, Moulamein, and Torrumbarry remain of concern.

On Sunday, the SES’ latest warning advised residents of Island and Rocks Roads in Balnarad to prepare to isolate with “major flooding” expected with Murrumbidgee River at Balranald Weir Downstream potentially peaking 7.40 metres.

Today marks the 75th day of New South Wales’ flood crisis, with parts of Sydney, the Central Coast and Wollongong the latest to be hit with severe storms on Sunday night.

One hundred calls were received by the SES in the 24 hours to Monday morning – 30 from Sydney metropolitan areas.

A Euabalong publican, Neil Quinn, told the Guardian the town last week stared down the swollen river with a hastily built levee bank.

“I don’t know how we did it, but we stopped the river,” Quinn said.

