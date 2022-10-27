Flood-Hit Northern Rivers’ Residents Thrown A Life Raft With $800 Million Buyback Scheme

Relief for Northern Rivers’ residents impacted by floods earlier this year, with the option to have their homes bought back at pre-disaster prices.

The federal and NSW governments have announced the joint-plan for an $800 million voluntary buyback scheme.

Up to 2000 residents across seven local government areas will be eligible for the scheme after their homes were damaged in the devastating February to March floods.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the buyback scheme would support Northern Rivers' residents in their flood-recovery.

"I saw first-hand the devastation extreme flooding caused across the Northern Rivers and I hope this program provides relief for so many residents who have suffered for too long," Perrottet said on Thursday.

"We are stepping up to provide options for residents to move out of harm's way and protect themselves and their families, but we cannot continue to build back as we have in the past." - NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

The Northern Rivers Resilient Homes Fund package will also deliver homeowners up to $100,000 to raise their house or up to $50,000 for retrofitting properties where reduced flood risk can be addressed by better building standards.

The buyback scheme will be made available to residents in the most vulnerable areas and where major flooding would “pose a catastrophic risk to life," including those in Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

