Flood Impacted Businesses Getting Extension For Financial Help

Do you own a local business or non-for-profit group? Were you affected by the February monsoon? Could you use $50,000?

If you answered 'yes' to the above, good news!

Small businesses and local non-for-profit, impacted by the unprecedented monsoon now have additional time to apply for recovery grants up to $50,000.

You now have until the 29 November to apply for financial help!

Economic Recovery Group Chair Cr Verena Coombe said the extension is to give locals the best chance to recover from the monster monsoon.

"We lobbied for an extension to these grants because we wanted as many of our local businesses to have the chance to access this support as possible.”

Jump on to https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/PcmQCvl1mVu7QM4BCQLAPx?domain=qrida.qld.gov.au for further information.

