Flood Impacted Homes Added To Kerbside Collection Calendar

Townsville City Council’s kerbside collection is making it’s way around Townsville, with good news being released today that those who need it most will have another chance to clean out.

The schedule has been updated so that heavily flood impacted suburbs like Idalia, Oonoonba, Hermit Park, Rosslea and Railway Estate are able to utilise the service following the unprecedented monsoon.

This means suburbs such as Heatley, Cranbrook, Currajong, Vincent, Gulliver, Aitkenvale, Mundingburra and Pimlico have had their dates moved forward to accommodate the changes.

Local Recovery and Resilience Group Chair Cr Les Walker said Council is aware that there are residents still waiting to move back into their homes.

“Kerbside Collection is an important part of Council’s waste services and we do want all residents to have the chance to utilise it,” Cr Walker said.

“These homes may still have items that weren’t collected during our flood waste collection, so we have adjusted our schedule.

“We would like to remind residents that we aren’t able to pick up any demolition or commercial building waste as part of this collection.”

Townsville Water and Waste Committee Chair Cr Russ Cook said the kerbside collection schedule had been condensed into a seven-month program this year.

“Council had adjusted the schedule this year and these changes won’t impact the seven-month time frame for the collection,” Cr Cook said.

“We are still asking residents to check their dates and only put their waste on the kerb during the week leading up to their collection date.

“Our website has a list of items that we are able to pick up and recyclables and green waste are free to dispose of at Council’s waste facilities all year around.”

To check the collection dates for each suburb, or for more information, visit: https://www.townsville.qld.gov.au/water-waste-and-environment/waste-and-recycling/kerbside-collection