Flood Warnings As Torrential Rain Lashes Australia's Eastern Coast

Wild weather has led to flash flooding across Sydney's west and parts of the NSW coast.

Cars were abandoned as floodwaters emerged to heavy flash flooding.

NSW SES crews say 880 calls for help were made over the past two days, while 22 people have been rescued from the damaging terrain.

The Bureau of Meteorology say the peak of downpour has occurred, yet wet weather will continue through the week.

Experts say parts of NSW experienced a month's worth of rain in just over two hours.

The Central Coast also endured intense rain which exceeded 100 millimetres in many areas.

While a severe flash flooding warning arrived for the NSW Northern Rivers, a minor warning for Tuggerah Lake and Wyong River.

A severe weather warning is also in place for the NSW Northern Rivers, with a slow-moving surface trough likely to produce periods of heavy to intense rainfall from later today and into Thursday.

"Coastal NSW has seen severe thunderstorms and areas of heavy rainfall over the past two days and that trend is set to continue over the next week, with cumulative totals presenting a flash and riverine flood risk," NSW Incident Alerts said.

The situation is continuing across the entire coast. A severe warning is in place for Queensland areas including Wide Bay, Burnett, Darling Downs, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich and more.

Sky News Meteorologist, Alison Osborne said the easterly flow should continue through both states, with humid conditions expected to follow.

"The wet, humid and stormy weather isn’t going anywhere, with heavy rain today focusing very much over northern NSW and southeastern Queensland. Torrential rainfall, intense flash flooding, and riverine flooding all at risk there," she said.

"For the rest of the week, daily storms will continue inland through outback NSW and Queensland. "The week will end with yet another frontal system tapping into that moisture, moving through the southeast to the mainland. That will then generate further storm activity over the NSW coast and ranges." Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

